UConn vs. SDSU men's national championship game live updates: Who wins it all in NCAA Tournament?

Two teams remain in what has been a wild March Madness and Final Four in the men's bracket.

It will be No. 4 Connecticut and No. 5 San Diego State doing battle for a national championship.

UConn has been dominant throughout the tournament, winning each of its games by double digits. Will the buck stop with San Diego State, or will the Huskies keep rolling in the NCAA title game?

Meanwhile, the Aztecs have lived on the edge. They knocked off Florida Atlantic in the Final Four thanks to a buzzer-beater, go-ahead basket. Will San Diego State's flare for the dramatic serve them well against UConn?

“UConn is back,” Jordan Hawkins said after the Huskies' Elite Eight victory over Gonzaga.

Follow along for live updates throughout the men's national title game:

The men's NCAA Tournament final is slated to begin at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday and will be broadcast on CBS.

HOUSTON — The ball was on the baseline, in nearly an impossible spot, the pass needing to be sent through a thicket of bodies out to the perimeter where Alex Karaban had snuck away from everyone. Only UConn’s Tristen Newton knew where the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter was, and even with his lower body inches from going out of bounds, he fired the ball exactly where it had to go.

Swish.

That was how the first half ended in UConn’s 72-59 deconstruction of Miami in Saturday’s second national men’s semifinal, and though the game was not technically over, it might as well have been.

If Miami didn’t know it before, they certainly had to at that moment. UConn just had too many options, too many answers. And with each game on the march to Monday night, the Huskies have proven they’re beyond good.

They’re inevitable. And San Diego State is going to be the next to find out.

HOUSTON — San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher didn't bother calling a final timeout because he didn't have a play he wanted to call.

He didn't need one.

Lamont Butler had already won the Aztecs one game this season on a buzzer-beater, no reason to think he couldn't do it again. Even if the stakes were just a tad higher than clinching the Mountain West title.

After trailing for the final 27-plus minutes, Butler gave San Diego State the only lead that mattered, draining a pull-up jumper as time expired to stun Florida Atlantic 72-71 in the Final Four on Saturday night.

"(Coach) told me to go downhill, get something at the rim," Butler said. "They did a good job cutting me off. Once I looked up, it was two seconds left, I knew I had to make a shot.

HOUSTON — It couldn’t have ended in more heartbreaking fashion, Florida Atlantic falling to San Diego State right at the buzzer Saturday night 72-71.

There’s no doubt that the team and fans will be left frustrated as the Owls held a 14-point lead with under 15 minutes left in the game, all to be shrunken as time went on.

The Aztecs completed the third-largest comeback in national semifinals history and fifth largest in a Final Four.

After San Diego State’s Lamont Butler scored at the buzzer, Owls head coach Dusty May sat with his hands on his knees for an extended period of time.

Redshirt freshman Nick Boyd said that it’ll serve as motivation to get back to work.

“I'm not dwelling on it much," Boyd said. "I'm happy for our team. I mean, we put FAU on the map. When I came to this school and I committed here, I said this is what we're going to do.

