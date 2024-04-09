UConn vs. Purdue live scores, updates: Follow NCAA men's championship live

The moment of truth is here and we have a doozy on our hands as back-to-back Naismith Player of the Year Zach Edey and Purdue take on the defending champs from UConn.

In a season rife with parity, the two best teams in college basketball ended up making it to the national championship. This game seems like the perfect way to cap off a memorable tournament.

Much of the focus will be on the big-man battle as the 7-foot-4 Edey takes on 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan of the Huskies. While that's playing out, there's also an intriguing guard showdown that could determine the outcome of the game.

It's No. 1 UConn (36-3) trying to win back-to-back titles for the first time since Florida did it in the 2006-07 seasons. It's No. 1 Purdue (34-4) still seeking redemption after losing as a 1-seed to a 16-seed in the first round of last year's tournament.

You couldn't script it any better, but which team will write the ending? Follow along all day as we track the action in Phoenix.

Men's NCAA championship

9:20 p.m. ET — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 1 Purdue (TBS)