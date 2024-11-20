UConn star Azzi Fudd returning from knee injury as Geno Auriemma eyes NCAA-record 1,217th win

If UConn can beat Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night, Geno Auriemma will officially become the winningest coach in men’s or women’s Division I basketball

Azzi Fudd, a former top-ranked recruit and projected lottery pick, missed most of last season with a torn ACL. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After going down with a knee injury more than a year ago, Azzi Fudd is finally ready to make her return.

Fudd is available to play in No. 2 UConn’s game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night, the Huskies confirmed. Fudd went down with a torn ACL and meniscus in practice last November, which knocked her out for all but two games last season. She's been recovering ever since.

Soon? How about now.



Azzi Fudd is BACK. pic.twitter.com/8g0OoLg8Fi — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) November 20, 2024

Fudd, a former No. 1 overall recruit from the 2021 class, has averaged 13.1 points and 2.4 rebounds during her time at UConn. She’s dealt with several injuries throughout her career, and she played in just 15 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Fudd has played in just 42 total games in college, and she’s now a redshirt junior.

Though it’s unclear what Fudd will do, as she has another season of eligibility left, she is considered to be a projected lottery pick if she were to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft after this season with the Huskies. Fellow UConn star Paige Bueckers, who could return for one last season herself, is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft this summer.

Bueckers returned to the court last season for UConn after missing the 2022-23 season with a knee injury herself. The team made the Final Four last year, but she’s barely been able to play alongside Fudd since the two landed in Storrs.

The Huskies enter Wednesday’s game at Gampel Pavilion with a 3-0 record, fresh off a 69-58 win over No. 16 North Carolina last week. If they can beat Fairleigh Dickinson, UConn coach Geno Auriemma will pick up his 1,217th career win. That will officially move him past longtime Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and set the record for the most wins in Division I men’s or women’s basketball. Auriemma first took over at UConn in 1985, and he’s won 11 national championships with the Huskies while turning them into a women’s basketball powerhouse.