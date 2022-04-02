Women's Final Four: UConn snaps semifinal losing streak with win over Stanford

UConn's Paige Bueckers has the Huskies back in the national championship game. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It feels weird to use the words "UConn" and "drought" in the same sentence, and the Huskies are one win away from that no longer being an issue.

UConn took down defending champion Stanford 63-58 in the Final Four on Friday, setting up a clash with top overall seed on Sunday. It will be the program's first appearance in the national championship game since the days of Breanna Stewart, a string of four straight titles that ended in 2016.

Since then, UConn had seen its season end in the Final Four for four straight tournaments, not counting the cancelled 2020 event. Geno Auriemma and company finally broke through that wall thanks to a suffocating defensive effort against the Cardinal.

Stanford, which entered the game with three members of its main rotation shooting 40 percent or better from deep, ended up shooting only 4-of-22 on 3-pointers.

UConn star Paige Bueckers led the team with 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting with five assists and four rebounds, but appeared to be dealing with an injury after a collision in the fourth quarter. Her health will loom large for Sunday.

The first quarter saw a slow start for both sides, with only 21 combined points scored in 10 minutes. UConn's Evina Westbrook came alive in the second quarter with nine points, but Stanford responded by making five of its last six field goal attempts to close the half. The decisive run came early in the fourth quarter, which saw a two-point UConn lead balloon to eight within five minutes remaining.

By that point, Stanford forward Cameron Brink had four fouls, a familiar position for a team that needs her on the court in crunch time. That, combined with the Cardinal's shooting troubles, made a comeback a tall order. Stanford came close, cutting the lead to two points with less than 30 seconds left, but UConn made enough free throws to keep them at bay.