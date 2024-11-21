UConn honored Geno Auriemma becoming NCAA basketball's all-time winningest coach with a literal goat

Nov 20, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma reacts to a play during the first half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

With a UConn women's basketball home win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night, Geno Auriemma became the NCAA's all-time winningest basketball coach.

It's a remarkable achievement for the basketball coaching great who now has a startling 1,217 wins on his record that eclipses any other NCAA basketball coach.

After the game, UConn honored its "goat" by bringing out an actual goat to commemorate such a special moment for Auriemma and the school.

Auriemma seemed delighted to see the goat on his historic night, as this is a pretty cool gesture from UConn to enshrine its "goat" after so many years of excellence.

As for the actual goat, we hope he gots lots of love and some lettuce to eat.

A CAREER BUILT FOR REPLAYS ⏮️



With his 1,217th win, UConn women's basketball's Geno Auriemma becomes the WINNINGEST basketball coach in NCAA history 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/8xDLvIocvM — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2024

A goat in Gampel! 🐐



Geno Auriemma has been inducted into the international order of old goats 😂 pic.twitter.com/2gamPYU8b8 — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) November 21, 2024

