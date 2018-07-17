UConn forward undergoes knee surgery, out 4 to 6 months

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Connecticut's Mamadou Diarra (21) grabs a rebound against Cincinnati's Cane Broome (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn. UConn announced Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that Diarra has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The school says the 6-foot-8 sophomore was hurt during basketball workouts last week. His recovery is expected to take between four and six months. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn, File)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- UConn says forward Mamadou Diarra has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The school says the 6-foot-8 sophomore was hurt during basketball workouts last week.

UConn athletic trainer James Doran says the surgery went well, but Diarra's recovery is expected to take between four and six months.

Diarra played in 31 games for the Huskies last season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

