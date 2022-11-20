UConn associate coach Dailey leaves on stretcher before game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday.

As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on the court. She was attended to by medical personnel for a few minutes before she was stretchered off the court. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court.

The officials met at half court and put 10 minutes on the clock to allow the teams to gather themselves in the locker room.

