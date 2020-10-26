UCO Bank Recruitment: 91 Vacancies for Specialist Officer Posts

UCO Bank on Sunday, 25 October, released a notification for recruitment of Specialist Officer cadre Scale-I and Scale-II posts on its official website. The online registration process will begin on 27 October.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at ucobank.com before the deadline on 17 November. The recruitment exam will be held in December 2020/January 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 vacancies, out of which, 9 vacancies are for Security officer, 8 for Engineers, 2 for Statistician, 20 for IT Officer, 25 for Chartered Accountants/CFA (JMGS-I), 2 for Economist and 25 for Chartered Accountants/CFA (MMGS-II).

However, the number of vacancies are tentative in nature and may change at sole discretion of the Bank.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 1,180 (including GST charges), while for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118 (including GST charges).

