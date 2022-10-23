UCLA's showdown with Oregon turns into beatdown as undefeated season crumbles

Ben Bolch
·5 min read
Oregon's Bo Nix, left, rushes against UCLA's Laiatu Latu, bottom and Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, carries the ball against UCLA's Laiatu Latu, bottom, and Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi during the second half of the Bruins' 45-30 loss on Saturday. (Chris Pietsch / Associated Press)

His team pelted by a deluge of yards and points on a dreary, wet afternoon, Chip Kelly absorbed one final jab before leaving the field.

A fan sitting in the front row at Autzen Stadium who had been haranguing the UCLA coach in the game’s closing minutes reminded him of the scorecard here since Kelly departed the scene of his prime.

“Hey, Chip is 0-3 at home now!” yelled the fan, forming his hands into an “O” representing Oregon.

This one hurt far more than the first two.

Hoping to extend a magical start to their season, the Bruins instead ran headlong into the reality that their defense has some serious issues that could derail their bid for a Pac-12 Conference title.

Edge containment was lacking. The pass rush was pitiful. The secondary was repeatedly burned.

A showdown turned into a beatdown when Oregon scored on its first seven drives, six ending in touchdowns. The biggest fight No. 9 UCLA showed came after it was overrun by the No. 10 Ducks during a 45-30 loss that was a throwback to some of its dreadful displays in earlier Kelly seasons.

“I’m pissed off right now,” UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said after the end of his team’s nine-game winning streak going back to last season. “I want to go back and get out there and play again and again and again and again.”

He’ll have to wait a week. The Bruins (6-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) will presumably spend much of it looking for ways to solidify a defense that yielded seasons highs in points and yards after the Ducks (6-1, 4-0) rolled up 545 while taking sole possession of first place in the conference.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was the primary antagonist, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while also running for 51 yards, his every move delighting the eardrum-rattling sellout crowd of 59,962.

“Any time he needed to get a first down, they got a first down, whether it was fourth down, third down,” Bruins safety Stephan Blaylock said. “One thing we just couldn't do today was get off the field.”

UCLA didn’t force a punt until there were only six minutes left in the game. The Bruins’ offense couldn’t keep pace despite collecting 448 yards and scoring on its first five drives that did not include the end of the first half because it largely traded Oregon touchdowns for field goals; Nicholas Barr-Mira made all three of his attempts in what might qualify as empty perfection.

Oregon gave itself an additional possession early in the second quarter when Andrew Boyle recovered his own onside kick. The Ducks went on to score a touchdown on Jordan James’ two-yard run, extending their advantage to 24-10 and leaving the Bruins in frantic catchup mode the rest of the game.

“I don’t think it changed the momentum,” Kelly said of the onside kick. “We’ve still got to get stops and we didn’t do that.”

Oregon's Bryan Addison breaks up a pass intended for UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo in the end zone.
Oregon's Bryan Addison, right, breaks up a pass intended for UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo in the end zone during the first half Saturday. (Chris Pietsch / Associated Press)

Kelly was less accommodating when it came to assessing a defense that had reliably pressured the quarterback before Saturday, averaging 2.5 sacks per game to rank fourth in the Pac-12. Against Oregon, it generated no sacks and hurried Nix only once. UCLA cornerback Devin Kirkwood was also badly beaten on Nix’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin as part of the Ducks’ 28-point second quarter.

When a reporter suggested that UCLA’s defensive shortcomings centered on edge containment, pass rush and the secondary, Kelly cut him off and said, “We’ll look at the film and get to the bottom of it.”

Said the reporter: “What are your initial impressions?”

Said Kelly: “My initial impression is I’ll look at the film and get to the bottom of it.”

UCLA’s offense was plenty prolific. Thompson-Robinson completed 27 of 39 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Wide receiver Jake Bobo caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown while averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

UCLA 's Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of the Bruins' loss Saturday.
UCLA 's Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of the Bruins' loss Saturday. (Chris Pietsch / Associated Press)

But the Bruins scored touchdowns on only one of four trips into the red zone. Back-to-back penalties doomed a first-quarter trip that ended in a field goal. Another trip ended with a field goal early in the third quarter because Kelly was unwilling to go for it on fourth and nine. A trip in the fourth quarter ended with Thompson-Robinson facing heavy pressure and heaving a pass into the end zone that was intercepted.

UCLA’s inability to convert those opportunities left it with its first defeat in a game Charbonnet rushed for 100 yards after previously going 11-0 when he reached that threshold going back to last season. It also left Thompson-Robinson suggesting that the Bruins were much better than the score indicated.

“They are a really good team, a really great-coached team,” Thompson-Robinson said of the Ducks. “But at the end of the day, I think if we would have done our jobs to our best abilities, they wouldn’t have been able to hang with us on that field.”

What’s indisputable is that Oregon is the only unbeaten team left in Pac-12 play. With USC and Utah having just one conference loss each, the Bruins might need to win the rest of their games to earn a rematch with the Ducks in early December in Las Vegas.

“I would love that,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I hope they win out, and we’re going to do the same, so we can try to see them in the Pac-12 championship.”

If UCLA can’t make some major fixes on its defense by then, the result would likely look a lot like it did Saturday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Best moments from Raptors' wild season-opening win over Cavs

    Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews contributed three assists to propel the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also had goals for the Leafs, who were kicking off a five-game NHL road trip. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto (4-2-0), giving him victories in all four starts he's made this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (2-3-0) in front of a sellout crowd of 15,325 fans at C