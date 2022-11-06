UCLA's defense must stiffen to win Pac-12: Takeaways from Arizona State win

Ben Bolch
·5 min read
Arizona State wide receiver Andre Johnson (82) beats UCLA defensive back Jaylin Davies (24) for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona State wide receiver Andre Johnson beats UCLA defensive back Jaylin Davies for a two-point conversion during the second half on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Star running back Zach Charbonnet couldn’t play after testing his aching body in warmups. Defensive coordinator Bill McGovern stayed home with a lingering illness.

Also missing Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium: the UCLA defense.

Say what you want about the Bruins’ sturdy running game and ability to close out Arizona State after things got more than a bit frightening, but the story line with the biggest ramifications for the rest of the season was that dreadful defense.

Here are five takeaways from No. 12 UCLA’s 50-36 triumph over the Sun Devils:

Give the ‘D’ a D

UCLA's Jaylin Davies shoves Arizona State's Bryan Thompson.
UCLA defensive back Jaylin Davies shoves Arizona State wide receiver Bryan Thompson away from the football on a pass play during the first half in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

UCLA could exhale only after defensive back Jaylin Davies intercepted Arizona State quarterback Travis Bourguet’s final pass in the end zone with 15 seconds left.

There was no need for such desert drama.

The Bruins once led 42-18 and appeared on cruise control, and maybe that was the problem. Their defense largely went through the motions while allowing the Sun Devils to score 18 consecutive points, closing to within 42-36 after Bourquet completed a two-point conversion with 6:24 remaining.

“I think as a whole group on the defensive side of the ball, we need to tackle better,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said, stating the obvious.

Kelly wouldn’t speculate as to whether McGovern might return next weekend when the Bruins face Arizona at the Rose Bowl, saying only that he did not want his defensive coordinator to travel given his condition. McGovern had returned to practice earlier in the week after missing the Stanford game.

Whoever is calling UCLA’s defense, they will need to figure some things out. The Bruins can’t play like they did in the second half Saturday and expect to beat USC on Nov. 19, much less win a major bowl game against another high-powered offense.

Not so sporting

UCLA's Mo Osling III tackles an Arizona State player.
Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers gets tackled by UCLA defensive back Mo Osling III during the second half Saturday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Contributing to UCLA’s defensive meltdown were a handful of needless penalties.

Edge rusher Gabriel Murphy and cornerback Azizi Hearn earned unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and safety Mo Osling III was called for roughing the passer.

In a related development, Arizona State scored on every drive involving those penalties.

Making a run for it

UCLA's Kazmeir Allen runs from Arizona State's Khoury Bethley.
UCLA wide receiver Kazmeir Allen breaks away from Arizona State defensive back Khoury Bethley for a long gain during the first half on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Even without Charbonnet, the Bruins’ running game covered more ground than Forrest Gump on one of his coast-to-coast jogs.

UCLA rolled up 402 rushing yards, its most since totaling 437 against Washington State in 2010. Career highs were everywhere. Kazmeir Allen (137 yards), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (120), Keegan Jones (98) and Colson Yankoff (48) all logged the best rushing numbers of their career.

Solidifying his nickname as the “Kazmanian Devil,” Allen sprinted 75 yards for a third-quarter touchdown in which he nearly picked up a block from Thompson-Robinson. Allen and Jones piled up yardage even after briefly limping off the field in the first half. Thompson-Robinson added two more hurdles to his high-jumping legacy.

UCLA averaged 9.6 yards per carry and was able to churn out the yardage it needed on a final scoring drive even though its plays were entirely predictable. The Bruins ran on all seven plays, Yankoff finally powering into the end zone on a one-yard run.

“When you can run the ball when people know you’re going to run the ball,” Kelly said, “that’s critical.”

Double-threat guy

UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaps by Arizona State's Khoury Bethley.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson starts his leap over Arizona State defensive back Khoury Bethley during the first half on Saturday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Thompson-Robinson accounted for 289 total yards of offense (169 passing) and four touchdowns, moving further up the school record lists.

His 11,301 yards of total offense overtook Cade McNown (11,285) for second place all-time at UCLA, trailing only Brett Hundley (11,713). Thompson-Robinson said his success running the ball was not a result of a shift in plans given Charbonnet’s absence but Arizona State’s tendency to focus its coverage on the receivers and leave plenty of running room.

Thompson-Robinson devised a plan with his receivers and tight ends that allowed them to serve as decoys on several plays that resulted in long runs for the quarterback.

“If you have a route and it’s man coverage, just run them down the field and they will stare at you in the face the whole time until you get down there,” Thompson-Robinson said of his message to his teammates.

Moving on up

UCLA players celebrate a touchdown.
UCLA running back Keegan Jones (22) celebrates his touchdown against Arizona State with offensive lineman Josh Carlin (54), offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (57) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) during the first half on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Losses by Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama should vault UCLA into the top 10 of the College Football Rankings, and the Bruins could have a chance to eliminate two more teams from contention with victories over No. 9 USC on Nov. 19 and No. 8 Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference championship game.

Even so, the Bruins are going to need some luck. A few more teams ahead of them are going to need to lose to give UCLA the opportunity to make college football’s final four.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year. G

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or mor

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting