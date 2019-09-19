UCLA's Dan Guerrero to retire as AD in July 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Dan Guerrero will retire as UCLA athletic director next July, ending a 17-year tenure that is the second-longest among current ADs in the Power Five.

Guerrero announced Thursday that he made the decision to step down in 2020 after successfully fighting a previously undisclosed cancer. He credited UCLA's medical team with helping him beat the disease and said his future prognosis is ''excellent.''

He said he and his wife recently welcomed their second granddaughter and spending time with his family is ''incredibly important.''

Guerrero turns 68 in November.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said that although Guerrero's contract expires in December, he asked him to remain on the job until the end of the upcoming academic year.

A national search for Guerrero's replacement will be conducted by a professional search firm.

The Bruins have won 32 NCAA team championships in 15 different sports during Guerrero's tenure - the most under any sitting NCAA Division I athletic director. During his time, UCLA became the first school to win 100 NCAA team championships. The school's current total of 118 NCAA titles ranks second in the nation.

Seven of Guerrero's head coaching hires have led their teams to NCAA championships.

Guerrero graduated from UCLA in 1974.