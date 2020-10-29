UCLA suspends defensive lineman Steven Mason after felony arrest

The UCLA Bruins football team on Spaulding Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA reserve defensive lineman Steven Mason has been suspended indefinitely after his arrest this month on suspicion of felony domestic violence and child endangerment.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file felony charges and has referred the case to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, which has scheduled the matter for informal resolution during a hearing at the L.A. Airport Courthouse.

UCLA said in a statement that it was aware of Mason’s arrest and confirmed his suspension but would have no further comment on the matter while it was being reviewed.

Mason, 22, was arrested Oct. 10 at 10:56 p.m. after UCLA police responded to a report of domestic violence in the 3300 block of Sawtelle Boulevard. Mason was transported to the UCLA Police Department, where he was booked and transported to L.A. County Jail on $150,000 bail.

A spokesperson for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, speaking generally about informal hearing procedures, said they usually involve the suspect and victim having the opportunity on separate dates to speak about the alleged incident with a hearing officer. The suspect is typically admonished for his or her conduct and informed that if there is any similar subsequent conduct, charges for the initial incident could be filed before the expiration of the one-year statute of limitations.

Bruins coach Chip Kelly said last week that Mason was in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone outside the school’s athletic community who tested positive for COVID-19.

Mason, a redshirt senior from San Diego who spent two seasons at Southwestern Junior College before arriving at UCLA, played in eight games with the Bruins in 2019, making seven tackles.







