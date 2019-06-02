UCLA pitcher throws 10-inning shutout, hits walkoff homer to advance to WCWS final

UCLA junior Rachel Garcia threw a 10-inning shutout and hit a walkoff homer on Sunday. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UCLA starting pitcher Rachel Garcia did everything she could to send her Bruins to the Women’s College World Series finals on Sunday.

Starting her third game in four days, the junior threw 10 scoreless innings with a season-high 16 strikeouts, but UCLA’s offense couldn’t score a single run to back her against Washington. Then Garcia took matters into her own hand.

Down 1-2 with two outs in the tenth, Garcia launched a walkoff home run deep to left field to send UCLA to its fifth straight WCWS finals.

A WALK OFF TO HEAD TO THE 'SHIP!



Player of the year Rachel Garcia took matters into her own hands in the 10th 😤 pic.twitter.com/5pMm71w7Qn — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2019

Garcia’s admirable performance was truly herculean with 179 pitches — by far a season-high. Her previous best this year was 140 against Arizona, although she once threw 232 pitches in 11 innings against Ole Miss in the 2017 WCWS.

“The second it came off my bat I think I had just had a tear start going,” Garcia said after the game. “Just the emotion and support that this whole team has given me through this whole entire game, I can’t thank them enough.”

Garcia has been UCLA's ace this season with a 27-1 record to go with a 1.03 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 190 innings. She also ranks fourth on the team with 10 home runs and slashed .345/.449/.594 in 165 at-bats.

The fantastic season earned Garcia 2019 USA Softball Collegiate Player Of The Year honors earlier this week for the second straight season. She has also been named to the USA Softball Women's National Team in back-to-back years.

UCLA will have a chance to win its 13th national title in softball, although its 1995 championship was vacated because they tried to circumnavigate scholarship rules. The Bruins will face the winner of No. 1 national seed Oklahoma and Alabama, and Game 1 will take place on Monday night.

