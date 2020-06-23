UCLA Places Order for Two GreenPower EV Stars

University Defines Path Towards a Zero Emissions Fleet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V)(GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit and school bus markets, today announced that Greenpower's distributor Creative Bus Sales has received an order for two EV Stars from the University of California, Los Angeles ("UCLA").

Clinton Bench, Director of Fleet and Transit at UCLA commented, "UCLA Transportation is proud to partner with UCLA Health to acquire GreenPower electric vehicles that will not only provide transportation for patients to receive leading-edge care but also have a minimal impact on the environment."

GreenPower's EV Star

UCLA is a vital source for thought leadership on sustainability and the environment with more than 30,000 faculty and nearly 46,000 students from every corner of the world. GreenPower's EV Stars will provide transportation services at two facilities: the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.

"We are thrilled that a prestigious institution like UCLA chose the EV Star to serve its medical facilities transportation needs," stated Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "No incentives were used in this purchase, highlighting the reality that the total cost of ownership of all-electric GreenPower vehicles is less than the vehicles they are replacing. Incentives, while still helpful for driving demand, are not the requirement that they once were. The fact that UCLA self-funded the purchase of GreenPower's EV Stars further validates the compelling product offering GreenPower has created."

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower also commented, "This is the second University of California campus to add GreenPower EV Stars, with the first being the University of California, San Francisco. This speaks volumes about the product and the level of customer service that GreenPower brings to the table." Mr. Shetterly concluded, "In addition, our distribution partners at Creative Bus Sales ran point on this deal, which also reaffirms that we have the right partner that will help us reach the next level of market penetration, both within California and across the country."

GreenPower has leveraged its flagship EV Star Platform with four distinct models serving the cargo delivery, paratransit, private shuttle, and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 fast charging and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit, and school bus markets. GreenPower employs a purpose built clean-sheet design meaning all GreenPower buses were designed, engineered and manufactured from day one as zero emission all-electric vehicles. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.© 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

