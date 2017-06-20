UCLA Olympic lab penalized by world drug agency

MONTREAL (AP) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency has partially suspended its accreditation of the UCLA Olympic lab for three months.

WADA said in a statement Monday the lab's procedures were not in keeping with ''best practice.''

WADA says the UCLA Olympic Analytical Laboratory can continue its normal anti-doping testing during the suspension, but must get a second opinion from another WADA-accredited lab before reporting certain findings.

UCLA was notified of the decision last week and has 21 days to appeal.

The lab says it is the world's largest WADA-accredited drug-testing facility and analyzes 45,000 urine specimens a year. The lab did not immediately return requests for comment.