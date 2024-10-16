UCLA will honor the late Bill Walton at its men's basketball game on Feb. 23

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The late Bill Walton, who helped lead UCLA to consecutive national championships in 1972 and ’73, will be honored during the men’s home basketball game against Ohio State on Feb. 23.

He died of cancer in May at age 71.

Walton will be honored during a halftime ceremony and throughout the game at Pauley Pavilion, the school said Wednesday. Fans will receive a commemorative poster that celebrates Walton’s life and legacy. Students will receive a tie-dyed T-shirt in a nod to Walton’s love of the Grateful Dead.

“It’s a difficult reality to know we’re getting ready to start a basketball season in Westwood without Bill’s presence,” men’s coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “He will forever be an icon in our great game, and his memory will forever live on at UCLA.”

Walton regularly worked UCLA men’s games as a TV broadcaster and would visit with current players and Cronin.

The game against Ohio State will be nationally televised by CBS.

Walton was a three-time Academic All-American and was the starting center from 1972-74 under coach John Wooden. During his three years on the varsity team, the Bruins were 86-4 overall, including perfect 30-0 seasons in 1972 and '73.

