UCLA Gymnast, Whose Floor Routine to Janet Jackson's Hits Went Viral, Tears Up During Call with Icon

UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier had a phone call to remember with Janet Jackson.

On Friday, shortly after the college athlete debuted a new floor routine set to some of Jackson's biggest hits, she received a call from the music icon herself.

"I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring," Jackson told Frazier on a FaceTime call, which she shared on social media.

"It just inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger. I loved it. Absolutely loved it," Jackson added.

Wiping away tears, Frazier thanked the singer for her kind words, saying they meant "everything" to her.

So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ @uclagymnastics 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LuCxadKEAa — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 20, 2021

Jackson went on to say that she hoped the pair can meet in person someday — and that Frazier will teach her how to do some tumbling. "I would one day love to learn how to tumble," Jackson told the athlete, playfully remarking, "Hopefully I won't break anything!"

Frazier first caught Jackson's eye after performing to a medley of Jackson's songs during a Jan. 10 meet. "New @JanetJackson floor routine, same @IAmMargzetta magic," UCLA Gymnastics wrote alongside a clip of the routine — which also includes a few of Jackson's signature dance moves.

"I hope you like it, girl, if you see it. I love you a lot. You're my inspiration in life," the college junior said in a video posted by the team after the meet.

After nabbing event titles for AA, VT, BB, and FX, @DennisNia joins @IAmMargzetta for Mini Mic Meet Moments with Marz! pic.twitter.com/yQBS7Mg1c1 — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 11, 2021

Of course, Jackson did end up seeing the routine and made sure to pass along her compliments to Frazier.

"#iLuvIT," the mom of one wrote on Twitter, tagging the gymnast.

"WOKE UP SCREAMING," Frazier wrote in response. "I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE."

WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨ https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

Jackson also ended up helping Frazier set two new personal bests during a meet against the University of Utah this week.

After putting up career-low numbers on the bars, Frazier was able to come back with career-high scores on the beam and vault thanks to something her coach told her.

"Janet didn't make it to where she was by not bouncing back," UCLA head coach Chris Waller said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"She is the reason why I love gymnastics," Frazier said after the meet, according to the newspaper. "I really try my best to make it a performance to entertain and that's because of her."