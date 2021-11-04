UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia still practicing with team after threatening video surfaces

UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia practiced with the team on Wednesday despite a video of him threatening a group of students in an elevator last weekend surfaced online this week.

Toia was seen in the Halloween video blocking the door to an elevator and threatening students inside.

Bruins coach Chip Kelly said Wednesday that he’s seen the video, but that the school was following university protocols, according to The Los Angeles Times .

Toia was seen yelling at students dressed up in costumes in an elevator and preventing them from leaving.

One female student pleaded with him if they could leave, and he replied with, “No, I’ll slap a b**** too.” He asked if any of the students in the elevator went to USC. When they confirmed that they didn’t, he threatened them again.

The video, which contains language that is NSFW, can be seen here .

Toia has lost his NIL partnership with Campus Mogul over the video, per The Los Angeles Times.

Toia was a four-star Rivals.com recruit out of Simi Valley, California. He initially committed to USC, but transferred to UCLA after their spring practices. He’s made three tackles so far on the season, and played mostly in a backup role.