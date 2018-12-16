UCLA DE and former 5-star recruit Jaelan Phillips medically retires

Jaelan Phillips (15) had 20 tackles in 4 games in 2018. He was the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

One of the top players in the 2017 recruiting class has been forced to end his college football career.

A spokesperson for UCLA said defensive end Jaelan Phillips will medically retire. Phillips was a 5-star recruit in the class of 2017 and the No. 6 player overall according to Rivals. Phillips was one of two 5-star commits in UCLA’s final recruiting class under former coach Jim Mora.

UCLA OLB Jaelan Phillips has medically retired, per a spokesperson for the school. He was ESPN’s top-ranked defensive recruit in the Class of 2017. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 16, 2018





Bruin Report said earlier Saturday that Phillips had left UCLA. The defensive end had a concussion that ended his season after four games in 2018 and played in just six games as a freshman in 2017 because of injuries. He had 20 tackles and a sack in his four games in 2018. The Bruins finished the 2018 season at 3-9 in Chip Kelly’s first season with the team.

Phillips was ranked ahead of players like Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in the 2017 Rivals recruiting rankings. The Redlands, California, native chose UCLA over a host of big-name schools and had offers from Power Five programs from all across the country.

