UCLA beats USC 82-79, snapping Trojans' 6-game win streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Before the game, the UCLA student section serenaded Thomas Welsh with ''Happy Birthday.''

The senior was giving the gift, though.

Welsh hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, lifting the Bruins to an 82-79 victory on Saturday and snapping the Trojans' six-game winning streak.

''That's special when you have a seven-footer who can make threes,'' UCLA coach Steve Alford said.

Welsh then calmly sank two free throws with 11 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points on his 22nd birthday to seal a third straight win for the Bruins (16-7, 7-4 Pac-12).

''Just stepping to the line and doing the same repetition,'' Welsh said, describing his mindset with the outcome in doubt. ''Just going through my form and knocking them down, not thinking about it.''

Aaron Holiday led the Bruins with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and nine assists while playing 40 minutes. They improved to 12-2 at home.

The Trojans (17-7, 8-3) were led by Elijah Stewart with 20 points, nearly double his average. Nick Rakocevic and Shaqquan Aaron added 14 points each.

''Both teams are going to come out fighting and make sure you punch first and keep on punching,'' Welsh said.

After Welsh's go-ahead 3-pointer, Stewart got fouled and made both, leaving USC trailing 80-79.

Aaron missed a jumper for the Trojans and Welsh got fouled while grabbing the rebound. The Bruins ended the game on a 22-10 run.

''It was a really high-intensity game,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''Both teams played great, especially on the offensive end. It really just came down to that last shot at the end.''

Jordan McLaughlin and Jordan Usher each missed 3-pointers for USC in the last four seconds. McLaughlin finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting, well off his 12.6-point average.