UCLA basketball moving on past Ball family era

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Ball family was one and done at UCLA. However, the ramifications of doing business with Lonzo, LiAngelo, LaMelo and father LaVar could have a lasting impact on the program.

LiAngelo Ball - the younger brother of Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball - was pulled out of school by LaVar months after the shoplifting scandal in China and signed with the professional team Vytautas Prienai in Lithuania. LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the three brothers still in high school, signed with the same team thus giving up his eligibility to play in college.

LaMelo had committed to play for UCLA as did his two older brothers. Lonzo is the only one who played in a UCLA uniform and he was an All-America as a freshman.

''Well, I really had one,'' coach Steve Alford said of the Ball era. ''Lonzo, obviously, was terrific. The time I coached Lonzo was incredible. Very respectful young man. Somebody that didn't miss class. On court, off court was incredible. Became a good leader by the time it was over with. Knew what you'd get out of him. Made people better. Knew he was one-and-done the day he stepped on campus and never acted that way. You didn't see entitlement that sometimes you see in kids like that. He was a complete joy to coach.''

No one knew the Ball family impact in Pauley would be so short-lived. LiAngelo Ball worked out with his teammates in the summer and for five weeks of practice but never played in a game because of the indefinite suspension over the shoplifting that caused an international incident that went all the way to President Trump.

LaVar pulled him out of UCLA recently because he wanted him to play basketball. LiAngelo and his teammates - Jalen Hill and Cody Riley - were all serving indefinite suspensions. Alford believes that could be resolved soon, whether Hill and Riley could rejoin the team this season or not.