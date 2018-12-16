UCLA's Jaelan Phillips retires from football for health reasons, report says

Jaelan Phillips was the No. 1 football recruit in the country, but now the sophomore linebacker is retiring from football.

According to 247Sports , Phillips was a five-star recruit and chose UCLA over Alabama and various other tempting suitors. Unfortunately, Phillips' short career was riddled with injuries, and he's decided to take a break.

Phillips appeared in six games during his freshman year. According to the Los Angeles Times, an ankle injury and concussion kept him sidelined for a majority of his first collegiate season. In his sophomore year, he played only four games, and suffered a second concussion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The standout pass rusher didn't only sustain injuries on the field. He also underwent offseason wrist surgery after being hit by a car.

Phillips may not be done for good though. The Redwoods, Calif. native could return to play after sitting out a year, if the medical staff deems him healthy enough. However, reports say if he does return to football, he may transfer, as he is interested in obtaining a music production degree, which UCLA does not offer.

MORE: Nation's No. 2 recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon | Notre Dame's Brian Kelly favors 8-team College Football Playoff

Phillips recorded a total of 41 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in his 10 appearances for UCLA. The Bruins went a disappointing 3-9 this season.



