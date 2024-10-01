UCL line-ups: Inter vs. Crvena Zvezda

Inter rotate against Crvena Zvezda in a must-win Champions League tie, with Marko Arnautovic, Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski.

It kicks off at San Siro at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Bayer Leverkusen-Milan on the Liveblog.

The Nerazzurri opened their European campaign with a more than positive 0-0 draw away to Manchester City, but that means this is a fixture they absolutely need to win to climb the table.

They have stuttered so far in Serie A, drawing away to Monza and losing to rivals Milan before scraping a 3-2 victory away to Udinese on Saturday.

Lautaro Martinez got his first goals of the campaign in that match, but he is rested along with Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco, while Nicolò Barella and Tajon Buchanan are injured.

That means Arnautovic and Taremi form a new partnership, with Zielinski, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield.

Crvena Zvezda are more commonly known as Red Star Belgrade and started their Champions League season with a 2-1 home defeat to Benfica.

Goalkeeper Omri Glazer shakes off a knock to start, with Mirko Ivanic out of action.

There are some familiar faces to Serie A, including Milan midfielder Rade Krunic and ex-Torino winger Nemanja Radonjic.

A surprise is Ndiaye starting upfront rather than Bruno Duarte.

These clubs have not met since the 1981 European Cup quarter-final, won 2-1 by the Italians on aggregate.

Inter vs. Crvena Zvezda line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Taremi, Arnautovic

Crvena Zvezda: Glazer; Seol, Spajic, Drkusic, Dijga; Elsnik, Krunic; Silas, Maksimovic, Olayinka; Ndiaye

Ref: Zwayer (GER)

