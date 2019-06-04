WCWS: UCLA's record-setting 16-3 win over Oklahoma began with 'horrific' batting practice

UCLA hit four home runs against the tough Oklahoma pitching staff at the Women's College World Series, including one by Briana Perez. (Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

UCLA ended the day on a high note, taking a 16-3 victory over powerhouse Oklahoma in game 1 of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Monday.

It sure didn’t seem like they would be one win away from their first title in nine years, let alone do it in historic fashion, when they took what head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez called a “horrific” batting practice ahead of the team’s biggest game of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bruins take ‘horrific’ batting practice

All’s well that ends well. At least that is what Bruins players are telling themselves after a dominating game 1 victory that was preceded by the No. 2 seed swinging at balls outside of the zone in batting practice.

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen at the Southern California News Group:

Before the game, Inouye-Perez wanted to make sure all her players went into the locker room feeling confident, so she brought them back for extra swings. But assistant coach Kirk Walker’s arm grew tired from throwing so many pitches. He threw six balls in a row. Players started fishing for pitches, missing and walking away with their heads down.

“Oh, this is great,” Inouye-Perez said with a sarcastic sigh as UCLA’s time ran out.

Inouye-Perez called the pre-game BP “horrific,” per Nguyen. They were about to face lefty Giselle Juarez, who had a .87 postseason ERA going into the game. She was one of the nation’s best this year in ERA (1.10, sixth going into WCWS) and strikeouts per seven innings (10.5, fourth).

Mariah Lopez (1.00 ERA, 9.7 K/7) and Shannon Saile (1.11 ERA, 11.3 K/7) complete the three-pitcher rotation that has the Sooners at the top of the NCAA in ERA (1.06), shutouts (28) and strikeout-to-walk ration (6.89) going into the WCWS.

Story continues

“Coach can say she was trying to fix things, she literally made things worse,” a laughing Briana Perez, Oklahoma’s starting shortstop, told SCNG.

UCLA came into the showdown as the second-best offense in the country with a .342 batting average and has five hitters with more than 40 RBI each.

UCLA sets WCWS records

UCLA torched Oklahoma in the first game Monday night, collecting 16 hits and 16 runs in a 16-3 victory. They scored 11 runs over the sixth and seventh innings without a mercy rule at play, which usually stops a game with an eight-plus run margin through five innings. The only inning the Bruins didn’t score in was the second.

It tied a single-game WCWS record for runs scored and was the largest margin of victory for a championship game since the three-game format was instituted in 2005.

Nine different players had hits and four players crushed home runs against the best pitching staff in the country.

Aaliyah Jordan 💣

Briana Perez 💣

Brianna Tautalafua 💣

Rachel Garcia 💣@UCLASoftball mashed 4️⃣ home runs in a dominant #WCWS Championship Series Game 1 victory 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oOrRuLzcVw — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 4, 2019

Aaliyah Jordan’s solo shot put UCLA on the board in the first. Three Oklahoma errors in the third pushed two UCLA runs across after the Sooners tied it on a home run.

The other three homers came in the sixth. Brianna Tautalafua broke a 0-for-24 slump that lasted nearly a month, Perez hit a 3-run shot and pitcher Rachel Garcia hit one the day after throwing 179 pitches and hitting a walkoff homer. She threw 61 Monday and was able to rest some before reentering the circle Tuesday.

What slump?! Brianna Tautalafua hits this ball a VERY LONG WAY 😱#WCWS | @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/tsSxfpgyJ7 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 4, 2019

As for that “horrific” batting practice, Inouye-Perez told SCMG, “You can bet we’re doing the same thing tomorrow.”

WCWS game 2: Sooners try to stay alive

UCLA (55-6) is one win away from its first title since 2010. The Bruins have the most titles in NCAA women’s softball history but it’s been Oklahoma dominating the trophies this decade.

The Sooners were ranked No. 1 all year and are going for their third championship in four years. They’re playing 25 miles from their campus and head coach Patty Gasso told the Associated Press feeling like they disappointed fans Monday night is what hurt the worst.

She told the AP:

“First, I have to give absolute credit to UCLA. They cleaned our clocks. There’s no tiptoeing around it. That’s the bottom line. There’s nothing in our game that worked tonight. It’s very atypical of this team.”

The entire pitching staff will have to bounce back and UCLA will look to avoid getting caught up in the euphoria of game 1.

More from Yahoo Sports: