UCI urged to investigate ‘shocking culture’ of sexual harassment in cycling by The Cyclists’ Alliance

The Cyclists’ Alliance, the largest organisation representing the interests of women in professional cycling, has called for the UCI world governing body to investigate a “shocking culture” of sexual harassment and abuse within the sport.

A report published in the latest edition of Rouleur magazine reveals several allegations ranging from inappropriate behaviour to sexual assault, predominantly in the second tier of women’s cycling but also at World Tour level. One junior rider describes being sexually assaulted by her team soigneur during a post-race massage.

The issue has been brought to light in recent months by the case of Health Mate Team manager Patrick Van Gansen, who is under formal investigation by the UCI over multiple complaints, all of which he denies. In a damning open letter, former Health Mate rider Tara Gins accused Van Gansen of “verbal aggression”, “fat shaming” and “mental abuse”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The case of Van Gansen has encouraged more riders to come forward and report their experiences, but the Cyclists’ Alliance insists much more must be done to protect female riders and staff, and to break a culture of silence.

“The bad culture of the sport is that we pretend this is not part of it, or we have the opinion that you have to toughen up or not take it personally,” Iris Slappendel, who co-runs The Cyclists’ Alliance, told Rouleur. “That’s pretty shocking to me. I think a lot of riders have had some kind of uncomfortable experience. I guess that, like with the Me Too thing, it’s maybe something every woman has experienced.

Story continues

“I think for us at the moment it’s a top priority to educate on this. We need to be more proactive. We need to work with the UCI to tackle this globally if the problem is as serious as we think. We need to look for solutions or at least make it easier for people to address it, and I think that’s not just riders, but journalists or female members of staff.

“What I’ve tried to make the UCI comprehend is that, in my opinion, I understand it takes some time, and I understand there needs to be a very thorough investigation, but there would not be a lot of trust from the riders in this Ethics Commission if nothing came of these cases.”

The Independent has approached the UCI for comment.