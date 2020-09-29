UCI Road World Championships review – podcast

In our latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello, we look back at a memorable weekend of racing from the UCI Road World Championships from Imola, Italy.

We focus on the men’s and women’s elite road races and we hear from a number of the key protagonists, including Wout van Aert, Marc Hirschi, Michał Kwiatkowski, Anna van der Breggen, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Van der Breggen began the first elite rider since 1995 to win both the road race and the time trial in the same year, while Julian Alaphilippe stormed to his first road title with an attack on the final climb of the race.

We look back at both races, discuss Dutch domination, how and where both races were won and what the results mean for the rest of the season.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

