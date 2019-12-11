UCI postpones Classics Series until 2021

New UCI president David Lappartient with 2014 Worlds winner Michał Kwiatkowski on the start line

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced today it has postponed the UCI Classics Series until 2021.

The announcement was made during the 2019 UCI Women’s WorldTour and UCI WorldTour seminar in Montreux, Switzerland.

The Classics Series was meant to bring together most of the current UCI WorldTour one-day races - the five Monuments and around 15 other events.

But the teams organisation, the Association International des Groupes Cyclistes Professionels (AIGCP), rejected the Classics Series, and detailed a long list of complaints about the UCI reforms in an open letter in October.

The UCI says it came to the decision "in the absence of a consensus within the cycling family concerning this new series – comprising the UCI WorldTour’s one-day events despite having been unanimously agreed in principle by stakeholders in September 2018.

"Convinced of the merit of this new series, that would provide a source of additional revenues distributed between concerned parties thanks to improved exposure of one-day races, the UCI will continue discussions with representatives of professional road cycling with the aim of a launch in 2021.

"In a call for unity, the UCI President David Lappartient appealed to all stakeholders to work together to build the future of our sport."

