UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Koksijde – Highlights

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado Corendon-Circus Koksijde

The Corendon-Circus duo of Mathieu van der Poel and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado triumphed at round 5 of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium on Sunday.

Van der Poel grabbed his seventh win of the season from seven races so far, coming back from a poor start to pass the field on the first lap. After that, the Dutchman kicked away and left the rest behind for good.

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) were the best of the rest, finishing second and third, 25 and 35 seconds down on Van der Poel.

The victory is Van der Poel's 33rd 'cross victory in a row, though he still lies some way off the pace in the World Cup rankings. Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished 13th but still holds on to his overall lead ahead of Aerts.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado won the women's race, finishing six seconds up on Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions). The U23 European champion struck out on the final sand dunes of the race to distance her competition and take her sixth victory of the season and first-ever win in the elite World Cup.

Elite European champion Yara Kastelijn (777) rounded out the podium, eight seconds back. Del Carmen Alvarado took the win after moving to the front of the lead trio on the final dune, named after Niels Albert, and was able to ride through the sand as the rest ran for longer.

Katerina Nash (Luna) retains the overall World Cup lead, despite finishing 14th on the day. She leads Anna Kay (Experza Pro CX) by 40 points after five rounds of racing.