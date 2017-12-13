UCF wins 3rd straight, knocking off SE Louisiana 61-53

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Tacko Fall scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, both season highs, and Central Florida won its third straight with a 61-53 win over Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night.

The win was the ninth in the last 10 home starts for the Knights.

UCF (7-3), which started its streak by beating No. 24 Alabama, led by two at intermission on a layup by A.J. Davis with :14 left, but trailed through most of second half.

Fall knocked down two free throws with 5:17 left in the game to put UCF in front for good, 50-49 while the defense limited the Lions to one field goal the rest of the way. Terrell Allen knocked down a jumper, scored on a layup and went 4-for-4 from the line in the final two minutes to put the game away.

James Currington and Marlain Veal each scored 10 points for Southeastern Louisiana (5-4).