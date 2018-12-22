UCF vs. LSU: Fiesta Bowl preview, betting trends, prediction

No. 8 UCF meets No. 11 LSU in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 1. This is a matchup between a traditional SEC power and the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion.

UCF (12-0) takes its FBS-best 25-game win streak into this matchup. The Knights won't have star quarterback McKenzie Milton, but first-year coach Josh Heupel has the Group of 5 school on the brink of a second straight undefeated season. Would UCF claim another national championship with a victory against the Tigers?

LSU (9-3) enters the game after an up-and-down season that featured matchups against seven opponents that were ranked at the time. The Tigers finished 4-3 in those games, and Ed Orgeron is off the hot seat. Star cornerback Greedy Williams won't play in the bowl game, but the Tigers have more than enough talent to win in Tempe.

Will the Knights cash in on the disrespect card? Or will LSU end the nation's longest winning streak? This should be a fun matchup. With that in mind, here is a look at how those teams stack up:

How to watch UCF-LSU

The Fiesta Bowl can be seen on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 1. The game will be televised nationally but can streamed on WatchESPN.com.

UCF-LSU betting trends

— LSU opened as an 8-point favorite, but the line has dropped to 7.5. This is the first meeting between the two schools.

— The Tigers were 6-6 against the spread this season, but were 2-5 ATS as a favorite. The two victories were against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

— The Knights were favorites in every game this season and finished 9-4 against the spread. The Knights were 10-point underdogs in the Peach Bowl last year before beating Auburn 34-27.

Three keys for UCF-LSU

— Darriel Mack Jr. Milton is out, but Mack stepped in with six total touchdowns in a 56-41 victory against Memphis in the AAC championship game. Mack must be a threat in the running game against a Tigers defense that features All-American linebacker Devin White and allowed just 3.8 yards per carry this year. UCF averaged 5.9 yards per carry in the regular season.

— UCF turnovers. The Knights rank third in the FBS with a plus-14 turnover margin. UCF had 13 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries this season. It's an opportunistic defense. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw just four interceptions all season, and he finished the year hot with a 68.9 completion percentage, six touchdowns and no interceptions in the Tigers' last three games.

— LSU engagement. The Tigers ended the season with a 74-72 seven-overtime loss against Texas A&M. They will be up against a UCF team that will look to walk the walk again. Keep an eye on the first half. Auburn led UCF 3-0 after one quarter in last year's Peach Bowl, and the Knights took advantage by building a 13-6 lead at halftime. LSU, meanwhile, outscored opponents 97-22 in the first quarter this season. Can the Tigers get out in front early?

UCF-LSU stat that matters

Which running back gets out to a good start? UCF's Greg McCrae (1,101 yards, 9 TDs) averaged 9.0 yards per carry for the Knights, and he will test the middle of LSU's defense with his speed. Nick Brossette (922 yards, 14 TDs) started the season with a pair of 100-yard games before having modest success the rest of the season. The running game will make a huge difference in a game where the quarterbacks will pick their spots in the down-field passing game.

UCF-LSU prediction

That engagement will be key, especially early. The Tigers have more talent, and they will have film on Mack, who has two starts this season. LSU does not want to be in the same spot Auburn was in last year, and this is a game where Orgeron can turn Burrow loose in preparation for next season. LSU gets all they can handle, but they snap the Knights' streak with a late fourth-quarter touchdown to seal the victory.

UCF-LSU final score

LSU 31, UCF 24