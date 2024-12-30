UCF visits Texas Tech following Hall's 21-point game

UCF Knights (9-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Texas Tech after Keyshawn Hall scored 21 points in UCF's 86-66 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Red Raiders are 8-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by JT Toppin averaging 12.6.

The Knights play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. UCF has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Texas Tech scores 86.3 points, 12.3 more per game than the 74.0 UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Knights meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press