UCAS time: new questions on the university application form give tutors a fuller picture

Advice: ‘choose a course that’s right for you’ (Handout)

Courteney Sheppard, head of customer contact at UCAS, gives teenagers the inside track on filling in their form...

1. Where can I find the UCAS application form?

Students can apply online to university or college through UCAS Hub – just register and create an account (it’s free).

2. What’s the deadline for applications?

The UCAS deadline for most courses is 25 January 2023 at 18.00. Applying by this date guarantees equal consideration of your application. If you miss the main application deadline, don’t worry – you can still apply, but universities and colleges will consider your application depending on whether they have available spaces. Applications received after 30 June will be entered into Clearing – when they fill any places remaining. Popular courses do fill up quickly so it’s better to apply early.

3. How many universities can I apply to?

You can make up to five initial choices on your application. Students usually apply for similar subjects at different universities or colleges as it shows commitment to that subject area. To increase your chances of getting a place, it’s a good idea to select choices above, at and below your predicted grades.

4. I can’t decide what to study, what should I do to help me decide?

It’s important to choose a course that’s right for you – and that you are going to enjoy. What does the course cover? Which modules interest you? Is the course relevant to your future career goals? Explore our subject guides to get a sense of the courses you might want to study and the jobs graduates go on to do. Our Careers Quiz can help match you to your best-suited career options – and suggest suitable courses.

5. What things should I consider when choosing where to apply?

Research the course content, entry requirements and the location. Once you’ve discovered places that interest you, open days are a brilliant way of getting a feel for the campus. You’ll get the chance to speak to staff and students, check out the accommodation, and explore the facilities. A practical tip is to make a list of pros and cons about different things that are important to you – that way you can work to narrow down the course/unis you’re interested in.

Story continues

6. How long is the personal statement and what kind of details should I include?

Admissions tutors read a lot of personal statements, so this is your chance to really sell yourself, and why you’re interested in a particular course. Think of details that will make you stand out from the crowd. We recommend breaking your statement down into three key areas – write about the course, your skills and achievements, and your work experience and future plans. Remember, it can be only 4,000 characters long. Our personal statement builder is a handy tool that can guide you through the writing process.

7. What information, apart from the personal statement, should I include in the form?

You’ll need to include your personal details, finance and funding, education, employment and references.

For 2023, we have introduced seven new questions so students can flag their circumstances, and universities and colleges can put the right support in place. These questions cover: disabled students; students with mental health conditions; care-experienced students; students estranged from their parents; refugees, asylum seekers, and those with limited leave to remain in the UK; students with caring responsibilities; students with parenting responsibilities; children from UK Armed Forces families; UK Armed Forces veterans and Service leavers; students eligible for free school meals.

If relevant, you can choose the category you feel best describes you, and use the optional free text box to tell us more about your disability and support needs.

8. What is clearing and who is it for?

Clearing is the process by which you can apply for a course if you’re not holding an offer. There is a misconception that it’s only for students who achieved lower-than-expected grades – but that isn’t the case. Clearing offers choice and flexibility to all students, especially for anyone wanting to keep their options open or change course or institution. You can also use Clearing Plus, a tool that matches you to a personalised list of available courses.

9. What are my options if university doesn’t seem right for me?

A traditional undergraduate degree isn’t your only avenue. A paid apprenticeship is a great way to gain the skills, knowledge and experience you need to get into many careers. You spend about 80 per cent of your time on the job, and the other 20 per cent gaining a qualification. We have the ultimate guide to finding an apprenticeship and you can also use our Career Finder to search for available roles.

10. One of my friends is taking a gap year. Can I still apply to university this year if I decide to take a gap year or should I just wait and apply in 2024?

Students taking a gap year can still apply now, to start a course in 2024. We call this ‘deferred entry’. You follow the same process and apply by the same deadline – the only difference is you choose a start date of 2024 when selecting your courses. Before applying, it’s worth contacting universities or colleges directly to check they will consider a deferred application.

For more expert education support and career advice visit The Evening Standard’s Step Up Expo at London Olympia, 3-4 February 2023; stepupexpo.co.uk