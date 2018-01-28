UC Santa Barbara wins 4th straight, beats UC Riverside 76-69

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) -- Jalen Canty scored 20 points, Gabe Vincent added 18 and UC Santa Barbara jumped out early and cruised to a 76-69 victory over UC Riverside on Saturday night.

The Gauchos (16-5, 5-2 Big West Conference) have won four straight and five of their last six games. UC Riverside (5-16, 0-7) has lost nine in a row.

Canty was 8 of 12 from the field, and Vincent was 5-of-9 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Christian Terrell added 13 points, and Leland King II chipped in six with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Terrell and Marcus Jackson gave the Gauchos a double-digit lead midway through the first half as they built a 39-28 halftime advantage. King's 3 stretched the lead to 12 points early in the second. The Highlanders pulled to 60-55 with eight minutes left, but didn't get closer.