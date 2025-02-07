UC San Diego earns 91-71 victory over UC Riverside

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 28 points in UC San Diego's 91-71 victory against UC Riverside on Thursday night.

Tait-Jones had seven rebounds for the Tritons (19-4, 9-2 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 19 points, shooting 8 for 18, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Hayden Gray had 13 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Isaiah Moses led the way for the Highlanders (15-9, 8-4) with 25 points. Barrington Hargress added 16 points for UC Riverside. Nate Pickens also had eight points and four assists. The loss broke the Highlanders' five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSD visits UC Irvine and UC Riverside plays Cal State Bakersfield at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press