UC Riverside hosts UC Irvine after Hargress' 40-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-2, 7-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (11-8, 4-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces UC Irvine after Barrington Hargress scored 40 points in UC Riverside's 85-81 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Highlanders have gone 7-1 in home games. UC Riverside is third in the Big West in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Joel Armotrading leads the Highlanders with 6.5 boards.

The Anteaters are 7-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

UC Riverside averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 76.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the 72.8 UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the past 10 games.

Bent Leuchten is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press