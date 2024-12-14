UC Davis takes on Arizona State for cross-conference contest

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4) at UC Davis Aggies (5-4, 2-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays UC Davis for a non-conference matchup.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 at home. UC Davis leads the Big West with 70.4 points and is shooting 43.1%.

The Sun Devils are 0-1 on the road. Arizona State has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

UC Davis makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Arizona State has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Aggies.

Tyi Skinner is averaging 18.1 points and four assists for the Sun Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press