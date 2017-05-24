UC Davis to play at Stanford in 2018

(STATS) - UC Davis football is headed back to the scene of the FCS crime - a 20-17 win at Stanford in 2005 that was one of the more memorable victories in Aggies history.

On Wednesday, both schools announced they will meet again Sept. 15, 2018 in Palo Alto.

Pac-12 power Stanford holds a 2-1 series lead, having won matchups in 1932 and 2014. The two schools are separated by just over 100 miles.

"We embrace and welcome the opportunity to compete against outstanding football programs and institutions," UC Davis first-year coach Dan Hawkins. "We hope our alums and fans are just as excited about playing Stanford as we are."

Stanford has appeared in three of the last five Rose Bowls, finishing 10-3 last season. UC Davis was 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the Big Sky Conference.