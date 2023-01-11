UC Davis coach Jim Les praises Southwest pilots, his players after bird strikes jet engine

Joe Davidson
·5 min read
Daniel Kim/Sacramento Bee file

Jim Les is in a profession that travels, so he’s experienced his share of bumpy flights and white-knuckle experiences.

But this one was different. This one, for several tense moments Tuesday night, felt and sounded ominous, when about the only thing passengers on Southwest Flight 1096 could hear besides the crunching engine sounds was their own pounding heartbeats.

“I don’t want to minimize it,” said Les, the UC Davis men’s basketball coach said Wednesday morning by phone, “but for a few moments there when we hit the bird, the plane labored. Right away, there was a sense that there was something wrong, a loud noise, and you’re looking around — ‘What was that? What are the issues? What if this thing goes down? Are your affairs in order? You ready for this?’ There’s no question that for a moment, it all crosses your mind.”

UCD players and staff and other passengers were on their way to Hollywood Burbank Airport to play Wednesday night against Cal State Northridge in a Big West contest. The coaches sat in the front of that flight and players were scattered about, the taller ones placed by the exits for extra legroom.

Shortly after the Boeing 737-700 departed Sacramento International Airport at 5:47 p.m., a bird struck the left engine. For nearly 10 minutes, passengers sat silently. The pilot then assured passengers that the engine was still functioning — with a “horrendous noise” as Aggies radio voice Scott Marsh described — and that the plane would make an emergency return to Sacramento.

But not immediately. The twin-jet aircraft made a circle north to Yuba City for some 45 minutes to burn off fuel, the engine still laboring with sounds. The plane landed without incident at 6:19 p.m. The flight was greeted on a crowded runway with first responders — police, fire trucks and ambulances — all ready to take on a disaster.

Applause and deep sighs filled the aircraft. Within an hour, passengers boarded another flight. That plane made it to Burbank without incident, Les said.

Les praised the pilots and Southwest staff. He said the scary experience may bond an already close UCD team even more. Several UCD players are relatively new to flying. Junior guard Kane Milling, a native of Nantes, France, is the team’s most experienced flier. Les said he could hear Milling assuring teammates as the team was burning off fuel that all will be well.

Les let his players sleep in on Wednesday before an early afternoon shootaround at Northridge.

“We’re glad to be safe and sound,” Les said. “For all the bad publicity Southwest has received with (weather-related flight delays during the holidays), the crew was really good, really solid, and they handled the issue without panic, kept everyone calm and reassured everybody that we’d be OK.”

Les added, “We have some guys who are not great fliers to begin with, and they were a little rattled, understandably so. The aftermath was that everyone was on edge, but nothing over the top. There was a sense of relief, and the applause from everyone when we did land, it was real. The appreciation was real. The ability to take a deep breath was a positive.”

He added, “The guys we have that are good fliers assured our other guys that flying is safe. We did offer our guys that if they wanted to take an 8-hour bus ride down, we could arrange that. They had a gut check and decided to take the 1-hour flight into Burbank, which was smooth.”

In his 12th year with Davis, Les said his young team has a lot to play for, starting this week. UCD is 8-7 entering Wednesday’s game, having opened the season with an inspired win at Cal, halting a 0-33 streak to the Bears, and the Aggies used a second-half charge to defeat Sacramento State 82-71 at Golden 1 Center.

UCD is led in scoring by 6-foot-4 guard Elijah Pepper (18.7 points a game) and guard Ty Johnson (16 points a game). The Aggies have one senior in forward Christian Anigwe, averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Remembering the Kings’ AirBall 1

Les has taken hundreds of flights before his 24-year career in coaching. He played professional basketball from 1987 to 1995, including from 1990 to 1994 with the Kings. He recalled a flight some 25 years ago, while in the minor leagues, in which his flight departing Canada was struck by a bird.

“We had to quickly turn around,” Les said. “When you fly as much as you do in this business, you’re bound to have instances like this.”

When Les was with the Kings, he said there was a lot of light-hearted chatter of dooming their own team plane. It was aptly called “AirBall 1” because, for a stretch, it carried the worst road team of them all.

The Kings in the 1991-92 season halted a still-standing NBA record 43-game losing streak with a 95-93 victory at Orlando. Dick Motta, then the senior NBA coaching leader for games played, was so ecstatic in victory that he lifted the alcohol ban on AirBall 1 and treated the Kings to a treat for the flight home.

“We were going through significant struggles on the road,” Les said with a laugh. “We stopped on the way to the airport at a liquor store, and Motta loaded up the plane for a celebration. That flight back from Orlando was a lot quicker coming back. Never forget it.”

The Bee’s Rosalio Ahumada contributed to this story.

Latest Stories

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Blue Jays sign Drew Hutchison, four others to minor-league deals

    A familiar face in pitcher Drew Hutchison is rejoining the Blue Jays organization. Will he be a factor at the big-league level this season?

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Predators beat Capitals 3-2 for third straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh built an NHL career on blocking shots and keeping the puck out of his team's net. Every once in a while, he can score when it matters, too. McDonagh had a highlight-reel goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night. The defensive defenseman with the two Stanley Cup rings got in all alone on goal and finished for his first of the season with 3:16 left to give his team a third consecutive victory. “Every

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Ukrainian under-25 national hockey team prepares to face-off against U of Manitoba Bisons in Winnipeg

    Members of the Ukrainian under-25 national hockey team are set to face-off against the University of Manitoba Bisons at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on Monday in the final game of their Hockey Can't Stop tour. Seven thousand tickets for the event have been claimed and 4,000 ticket-holders are of Ukrainian descent, said Aleksandra Slatvytska, head of the tour. The team has received warm welcomes from Canadians, Ukrainian refugees, as well as Canadians of Ukrainian descent, she said. "For most of

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Billups: Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe developing well with Portland Trail Blazers

    TORONTO — While an air of mystery surrounded Canadian Shaedon Sharpe around the 2022 NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers guard is certainly a secret no longer. Sharpe played in Canada as a pro for the first time on Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted Portland, and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups had kind words for his 19-year-old rookie from London, Ont. "Shae is uber-talented, obviously. It's been a delight just coaching him. He listens. Picks up things pretty quickly. He's been playing

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry