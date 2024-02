Ilia Topuria is the first UFC featherweight to defeat Alexander Volkanoski. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Cooper Neill via Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski's reign ended with a single combination by Ilia Topuria.

The rising star defeated one of the UFC's brightest stars by KO in a stunner at UFC 298, catching the Australian with a brutal series of blows in the second round to capture the belt.

