Ubuntu Token Available on Pancakeswap Dec. 29th

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2021 / Ubuntu Token, a blockchain-based charity platform, is excited to announce its native token $UBUT will be listed on the decentralized exchange (DEX) Pancakeswap and Ubuntu Swap. The listing will occur on December 29, 2021. The exchange listing comes shortly after the presale reached its hard cap on offered tokens.

What is Ubuntu Token?

Ubuntu focuses on bringing cryptocurrency together with charity organizations. The challenge with donations is that they are often not transparent. When someone decides to donate to an organization, they often have to rely on the charity's reputation that they will truly use the money for what they say they will. Ultimately though, the person donating doesn't even know if it is being used for the advertised purpose.

Ubuntu helps clarify that and gives the individual donating the capability to see what their cryptocurrency is being used for. Since Ubuntu Token operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), there is guaranteed transparency. Anybody is able to see where the cryptocurrency is going to and what it is being used for. Therefore, those donating will have ease of mind and charities will be able to build trust with the audience through using Ubuntu Token.

$UBUT Token & Listing

Ubuntu Token is now releasing their native token $UBUT on decentralized exchanges like Pancakeswap and Ubuntu Swap. Pancakeswap is one of the top DEXs based on total locked value and volume. This will allow investors from all over the world to choose to invest and participate in Ubuntu Token's growth, while also promoting good in the world.

Prior to the exchange listing, Ubuntu Token will be holding a final third round of sales for investors that missed the initial presale. The sale will run for 3 days and will be hard capped at 5 billion tokens. More information on the presale can be found on the Ubuntu Token website .

Charities

Ubuntu Token focuses on three main causes - education, cancer treatments, and providing disability and mental health support to individuals all over the world. The mission statement of Ubuntu is "I am because we are," and the company operates under the core values of kindness, compassion, and love. By bringing charity to the blockchain, Ubuntu Token allows cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts to participate in making the world a better place.

Story continues

Invest and make a difference

Ubuntu Token is always looking for more investors who want to contribute to the development of the project. Ubuntu Token is a mission-driven company, and it allows investors to directly and indirectly take part in social causes. Holders of the $UBUT token are able to earn a portion of all transactions while also helping to make a difference in the world.

Final Thoughts

Ubuntu Token is excited about this upcoming listing, as it will help add more value to charities around the world, further their mission, and attract new investors. $UBUT gives everyone equal opportunity to participate in changing the world, and at the same time helps participating charities promote their organizations as trustworthy ones due to the transparency created via the BSC blockchain.

Ubuntu Token is pursuing a world where people feel comfortable donating to charities and know that their money is going to worthwhile causes promoted by non-profits. Interested investors can view the listing and participate on December 29, 2021, at the time of release, as well as contact info@ubuntutokens.com for more information.

Contact information

Name: Ubuntutokens

Email: Info@ubuntutokens.com

SOURCE: Ubuntu Token





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679573/Ubuntu-Token-Available-on-Pancakeswap-Dec-29th



