Ubisoft leaked the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and fans are desperately hoping it’s fake

Alleged screenshots of the rumored remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time have been leaked to various video game forums, where fans have agreed on one thing — it looks bad.
The leak was first posted on ResetEra by user AndrewDTF. AndrewDTF snapped some photos from the Russian Uplay Store, which apparently released the promotional screenshots of the game early.
Fans were not impressed.
“That looks bad,” a ResetEra user said in the thread. “That looks like low tier 90s CGI bad.”
The leaked photos have also been getting blasted on Reddit.
“I hope this is fake, because … this actually looks like a downgrade,” a Redditor said in /r/Games. “They made the Prince look like a fugly monstrosity.”
When the original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was released in 2003, it was met with critical acclaim and praised for being a wondrous reimagining of one of gaming’s oldest franchises. Like its legendary ancestor Prince of Persia (1989), Sands of Time went on to become a massively influential game in its own right.
All the fancy parkour and climbing you see in games such as Assassin’s Creed, Uncharted, Horizon Zero Dawn and dozens of other titles can all be directly traced back to Sands of Time. It was even adapted into a terrible movie in 2010 starring Jake Gyllenhaal (a role he later regretted).
This is why hopes for the Sands of Time remake were high, ever since the rumors of its existence began swirling around in August. That’s a big legacy to live up to.
To be fair to Ubisoft, the leaked photos were not very high quality. It’s uncharitable to make a judgment on visual quality with the material at hand, especially since the leaked video (which seems to be the source of the screen caps) is similarly rough.
In yet another possible leak, a photo of a promotional image with the title Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake looks a bit more presentable.
Hopefully, we’ll find out what’s really going on with the Sands of Time remake soon at the Ubisoft Forward conference. The Sands of Time remake is one of the rumored titles to make an appearance.
Ubisoft Forward is going live on September 10 at 1:30 p.m. EST. It can be viewed on YouTube or Twitch.
