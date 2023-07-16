Ubisoft Deliver Immersive Experience With 'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Haptic Feedback Shirt

Looking to deliver an even more immersive experience for Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has collaborated with haptic gaming specialist OWO. Coming together, the two names have put together the Assassin's Creed Mirage Edition Haptic Feedback Shirt.

The collaborative release features haptic points at the chest, stomach, lower back, and arms that provide "exclusive sensations never felt before." A special algorithm interacts with the game to effect nine wave parameters that simulate a variety of interactions. The Haptic Feedback Shirt can also be controlled by a mobile app to calibrate sensations and connect with an array of compatible games.

The Assassin's Creed Mirage Edition Haptic Feedback Shirt will be released with a game code for the upcoming installment and will be compatible with Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is now set to officially release October 12.

