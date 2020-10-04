Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine Review: For Those Who Are Serious About The Home Office Network

When you think of a Wi-Fi router for homes, you probably think of something which is basic, simple and plainly as close to plug-and-play as it can be. You most certainly do not think of advanced security layers, intelligent monitoring of your network and also the ability to scale up the home network as and when you may want it in the future. The consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers for homes do not necessarily do all this—apart from maybe a cursory firewall or maybe a paid subscription-based solution for malware protection. But then again, didn’t you always believe the more pro-oriented networking hardware is complex. And maybe even an overkill. That is where the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine steps in to tell us that is absolutely not true. And what you have been missing out on all this while.

If you dislike Wi-Fi connectivity that is inconsistent and dodgy to say the least, you may want to really know what the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine can do. For starters, take it as a traditional Wi-Fi router that you may own. It sets up the same way and works the same way. Yet, does everything on those aspects, better than the consumer-focused products. Setup is incredibly more intuitive and the range as well as reliability of connectivity is certainly more robust too. That means, less chances of your laptop or phone dropping the internet as you move from one room to the other. I have tried Ubiquiti’s more consumer centric AmpliFi HD products too, and they are incredibly impressive. Yet, the UniFi Dream Machine is, as the name suggests, a dream machine for those who like to tweak and really get their hands dirty with the internet and Wi-Fi settings. Perfect then, if you want to set up a more pro" Wi-Fi setup at home.





And once you are done coming to terms with how the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine is pretty much an infinitely more reliable and stable version of the internet router that you thought you wanted, you start to understand what all it can do. For starters, this can be a mesh system, if that is what you need to get the Wi-Fi working across your whole home—as and when and depending on your requirement, you can add on the other UniFi wireless products to this—including the UniFi FlexHD (around Rs 18,746), the UniFi AC Lite (around Rs 9,195) or the UniFi AC Pro (around Rs 15,480). Subsequently, for home offices and smaller establishments, you can expand the setup with switches, access points and all you will need is the integrated controller in the Dream Machine to manage all of this. Servers and network attached storage (NAS) are just some additional elements that will work with this. Basically, the Dream Machine takes the different elements that may make up a home office network, including a security gateway, a switch and APs, and puts them in one.

Let us look at the Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine itself for a moment. Powering this really powerful networking device masquerading as an admittedly pretty looking Wi-Fi router is a 1.7GHz processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It needs all that power and storage to run the cloud-based applications for security and monitoring, for instance. At the back are five gigabit ethernet ports, though one could perhaps now argue the need for 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps or 10Gbps capable ports. Nevertheless, for most networks and for most prosumers, the gigabit ports will be enough.

