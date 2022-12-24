UBi Emerges as a SocialFi Platform that Provides the Post-2-Earn Model

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2022 / UBi has established itself as a social networking platform. In the latest development, UBi generates a new opportunity for users with more advanced functionalities than traditional social media platforms. The company's Post-2-Earn model provides significant services a user needs to build a real network.

UBi , Friday, December 23, 2022, Press release picture

Upcoming highlights as part of ongoing roadmap:

Private Sales & Public sale rounds will be End of Q1 2023

Launch of dApp on iOS will be June 2023

Whitelist for first downloads incentives and rewards will be offered.

Since UBi focuses on the unstable nature of cryptocurrency, educating the general public is equally crucial. UBi educates and spreads awareness about principles of the crypto world to its users. As a result, it creates the perfect platform for influencers and crypto enthusiasts. The financial analysis known as tokenomics offers predictions about the future of the token and the long-term viability of the token.

Additionally, UBi allows its authors to add content on the subject they wish to cover with the general audience. The platform allows for the monetization of the content they have produced, which results in a profit for the artists. People are now being paid to submit content thanks to recent UBi innovations . Users no longer require hundreds of thousands or millions of followers to earn money on UBi. The initiative has the potential to revolutionize social media. More money can be made by someone with ten followers than someone with a million followers.

The objective is to build a vibrant crypto community and ecology. The advantages and drawbacks of cryptocurrency are significant, and UBi is using its benefits effectively. Market instability, most of the world's population has yet to adopt cryptocurrency fully and UBi makes it easy.

Their unique qualities produce services that improve user experiences and provide each user with a specific path of action. It contains:

Post-2-Earn: It is powered by Insights and Analytics that get paid for each post. Personalized Invites: It sends personalized invites to their favorite influencer. Host Event: People can host events on the UBi platform and send personalized invites to influencers for brands.

Consequently, the web3 platform UBi can be used to advertise cryptocurrency projects or any other kind of project content. The primary goal of UBi is to solve the users' current data challenges using a decentralized approach. It contains features including the ability to collaborate with other people quickly. Users can send personal invitations. Not to mention running an event online or offline on a single platform. The first social networking platform is based on the third-generation web. Due to the design of networking platforms like UBi, audience outreach is more crucial.

About the company - UBi

A new economic model for social networking has been introduced by the recently created cryptocurrency platform UBi. Traditional social media creators put a lot of effort and money into producing material, but they also require traffic to increase their audience size and number of views.

Eventually, the UBi platform, with its new services, thrives on addressing all of these social media inconsistencies and provides a secure platform to users of social media and digital creation through the crypto world.

