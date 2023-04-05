Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shareholder returns have been , earning 22% in 3 years

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) share price is up 22% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 10% over twelve months.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Uber Technologies investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Given that Uber Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Uber Technologies' revenue trended up 38% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 7% per year gain over three years isn't that great given the rising market. Generally, we'd expect a stronger share price, given the impressive revenue growth. If the business can trend towards profitability and fund its growth, then the market could present an opportunity. But if you're looking for growth stocks, there might be an opportunity here.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Uber Technologies

A Different Perspective

With a loss of 10% in the last year, Uber Technologies' returns haven't been too far from the market return of -10%. Over the last three years, shareholders booked a gain of 7% per year - better than the last year, that's for sure!. It could be worth doing some further research, because it may be that the long term future remains bright (and the lower share price an opportunity). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Uber Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

