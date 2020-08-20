Uber & Lyft Legal Battle Exposes The Big Lie About Gig Work

Today, an appeals court granted a last-minute extension on a court order that required Uber and Lyft to reclassify its drivers as employees by midnight tonight. Over the past week and a half, both rideshare companies had been threatening to shut down operations in California in response to a long legal battle around gig workers that kicked into high gear last fall with the passing of a California law called Assembly Bill 5. The bill codified app-based gig workers’ status as employees, not independent contractors, who are entitled to typical employee rights and benefits such as minimum wage, unemployment insurance, and health care. To avoid providing California drivers with all of these benefits, Uber and Lyft would have rather left the state altogether. Now, both companies have until August 25th at 5 PM to submit their written consent to expedite reclassification of drivers.



Not much has changed for rideshare drivers since AB 5 was passed last September, though; the companies still maintain that their drivers weren’t employees. A preliminary injunction on August 10th gave Uber and Lyft just ten days to reclassify drivers as such. The companies immediately asked for the order to be further delayed, and the apps were preparing to shut down at 11:59 PM today. Lyft told Refinery29 that if nothing changed, a temporary shutdown would be inevitable, as it’s difficult to change the way the business operates in such a short time frame. An Uber spokesperson told Refinery29, “When over 3 million Californians are without a job, our elected leaders should be focused on creating work, not trying to shut down an entire industry during an economic depression.”

Both Uber and Lyft celebrated the extension granted this afternoon. “While we won’t have to suspend operations tonight, we do need to continue fighting for independence plus benefits for drivers,” said a Lyft spokesperson.

According to legislators and legal experts, rideshare apps have had years to transition to an employee model. In 2018, the California Supreme Court ruled on Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court, laying out a clear standard for who counts as an independent contractor using a three-pronged test. All three conditions have to be met for a worker to be considered an independent contractor, which courts have found isn’t the case for Uber and Lyft drivers, and the Dynamex decision noted that workers would be presumed employees until proven otherwise by the test.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that a shutdown could potentially last for months. It wouldn’t be the first time. Uber and Lyft halted services in Austin, Texas, for a year from mid-2016 to mid-2017 after lawmakers there proposed a fingerprinting and background check requirement for drivers. The companies have aggressively fought regulation attempts before — and have often won.



Do drivers want to be employees?

Uber and Lyft have argued there would be permanent consequences to treating drivers as employees. Drivers would lose flexibility and freedom, and no longer be able to decide their own hours; in turn, they would earn less, and fewer drivers would be hired overall.



All of these factors lead to a key point — that, based on several surveys, a majority of drivers themselves don’t want to be employees. Veena Dubal, a law professor at UC Hastings, has done extensive research on rideshare gig workers, including surveys and in-depth interviews with San Francisco Uber drivers between 2016 and 2019. Her findings show that while it’s true many drivers don’t want to be reclassified, the issue is more nuanced than a simple rejection of employee status. In a paper detailing this research, she mentions the existing academic criticism of frequently cited surveys that claim to show that drivers want to remain independent contractors. The survey questions often misleadingly frame being an employee as mutually exclusive to work flexibility, when that’s not true.



“If you instead disaggregate the question and ask, ‘Do you want a time-based wage floor?’ They will say yes,” Dubal says. “‘Do you want unemployment insurance?’ They will say yes. ‘Do you want workers’ compensation?’ They say yes.”



Across 50-plus interviews with Uber drivers, she found that the fear was a common anxiety among them. “Their ambivalence was fueled by what a terrible employer Uber could be, and how Uber would never agree to an employment model,” the paper notes, “and fears that the company would take away their flexibility — not because employee status necessitates a shift schedule — but just because they could.” In one interview, a driver said he picked independent contractor status on Dubal’s survey because it was “most realistic.” He told Dubal, “Why would they change? The law bends for them.”