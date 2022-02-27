Uber Founder Travis Kalanick Sold His Stake For $2.8 Billion In 2019

Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick has a pretty intense story, and it’s getting the on-screen treatment in a new Showtime series called Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

The trailer promises all kinds of juicy nuggets, like people saying that Travis is “willing to run through walls to win” and a group of people cracking up when someone asks if what they’re doing is legal.

Cue all kinds of scenes of people partying, Travis (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) sauntering past a private jet, and at one point shouting, “My life is on the line here. And all of you—you’ll bleed for it!”

The whole thing is based on a true story but, ya know, some exact dialogue is made up. It’s only natural after seeing all that to wonder where, exactly, Travis is RN. Here’s what you need to know.

Travis is no longer at Uber.

Travis was kicked out of Uber in 2017 after all kinds of complaints surfaced about the company’s culture, workplace issues, and treatment of its riders and drivers, per CNBC.

He left the company’s board on December 24 to “focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors,” the company told CNBC.

Travis made plenty of money after his departure, though. He started selling some of his Uber shares in 2019 and ended up making an impressive $2.8 billion from that alone, CNBC says.

His net worth is around $2.7 billion dollars.

Though he's no longer at the top of Uber, Travis remains wealthy. He's worth $2.7 billion, according to Forbes.

And according to Business Insider, he was relatively "cash-poor for a billionaire." But his liquid assets saw a boost after he sold $1.4 billion in Uber shares to Japanese tech giant SoftBank.

After Travis left Uber, he launched a venture fund.

Travis went on to launch CloudKitchens, a company that rents space to restaurateurs for delivery-based businesses. He spent $130 million to launch the company, according to Business Insider.

He’s now CEO of another company.

Right now, you can find Travis acting as CEO of City Storage Systems, a holding company that redevelops “distressed” real estate, per Forbes.

He’s got some swanky real estate.

Travis spent $36.5 million in August 2019 on a penthouse in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood that comes complete with a pool and rooftop deck, according to The New York Times. At the time, it was the most expensive home sold in New York that month.

The next year, Travis dropped a cool $43.3 million on a seven-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles with two pools, according to The Wall Street Journal. So, he's doing OK in the real estate game.

Travis recently split with his model girlfriend.

In 2021, Travis dated Victoria’s Secret model Daniela Lopez Osorio, according to Page Six. “Travis has been dating Daniela since mid-January but they have been trying to keep it very quiet,” a source told Page Six last year.

Alas, their relationship didn't last. Daniela recently posted a cozy video with actor Bryan Craig.

