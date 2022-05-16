Uber Eats testing autonomous deliveries, allows food ordering at stadiums

Next time you want to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the 'ole ball game, you can get it through Uber Eats.

Ride-hailing company Uber announced Monday it will offer Uber Eats at Stadiums, so fans can order food without having to wait in long lines at concession stands.

A GIF highlighting the feature shows the app displaying a prompt where users choose which section their seats are located. Fans can then view the closest concession stands with wait times for food.

Once an order is ready, users can just walk up to the concession stand and pick it up.

The service will be available at the following locations, with plans to expand to other stadiums in the future:

Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium.

New York at Yankee Stadium.

Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena.

Houston at Minute Maid Park.

San Jose at PayPal Park.

Rennes, France, at Roazhon Park.

The service is among several new products Uber unveiled Monday as part of a live-streamed event. Here's a breakdown of the other services Uber will offer.

A screenshot of Uber Comfort Electric.

Uber Eats delivered by robot?

Uber will roll out two pilot programs in Los Angeles where Uber Eats deliveries will be completed without a human driver. One program features sidewalk robots capable of deliveries at short distances, while another program will leverage self-driving vehicles to make Uber Eats deliveries.

A screenshot for Uber Travel.

Uber Travel

Instead of booking an Uber as soon as you hop off your flight or depart your hotel, users can connect their Gmail account to reserve rides in advance for every part of their trip. The app will organize a user's reservations for restaurants, flights and hotels, and plan rides. The service is available now in the U.S.

Uber Comfort Electric

Users in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will get the option to request an electric vehicle. As part of the company's push to deliver zero emissions by 2040, Uber is providing incentives for drivers to start using electric cars. The company will launch an EV Hub for drivers to learn more about going electric, such as comparing the cost of ownership compared to a nonelectric vehicle. Uber will also add a charging map for drivers to easily find nearby charging stations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uber Eats at Stadiums lets fans order concessions while skipping lines