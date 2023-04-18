Uber Eats rolls out eco-packaging trial in central London

Uber Eats will trial the home collection of reusable takeaway packaging (Pure Lee Photography)

Uber Eats customers in central London will be given the option to order takeaways in reusable and returnable containers in an eco-friendly trial.

The drive, designed to reduce single-use packaging, comes into effect on Tuesday and will be available to consumers living in Lambeth, Southwark, Westminster, and the City.

Parts of Camden, Islington and Kensington and Chelsea will also be covered.

Under the six-month trial, customers placing their orders with certain restaurants can opt-in to receive their food in reusable packaging.

After they have finished their meal, they can scan a QR code and have the packaging collected from their door from the following day onwards.

Collections will be made by couriers using bikes, electric cars or vans. The scheme is being managed by Again, a reusable packaging company based in Kennington Park, with funding backed by Starbucks.

Customers will book a return slot by scanning a QR code (Pure Lee Photography)

Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price said: “This pilot aims to make reusable packing more accessible for customers and restaurants alike.

“We know consumers care about the impact that their decisions have on the environment, and we are delighted to be part of this innovative trial which is another step in our mission to do our part in helping the food delivery ecosystem transition to a cleaner and greener future.”

At present, restaurants taking part in the trial are Ritto's, The Pepper Tree, Donburi & Co, Iro Sushi, Capital Kebab Restaurant, Shawarma Hut and Viet Quan.

Incentives will be tested throughout the trial to measure what motivates customers to engage with reusables and what motivates them to return the packaging.

Again founder Matt Kennedy said he was “excited” to be trialling a new service “that will collect directly from customers’ doors”.

“We are creating an exciting future of low-cost household takeback for all products,” he said.