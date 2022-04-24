Uber Eats to provide free meals for Muslim delivery drivers fasting during Ramadan

The courier service has partnered with TV chef Big Zuu (UberEats)

Uber Eats has partnered with restaurants in three of England’s major cities to provide free iftar meals to Muslim delivery drivers who are fasting during Ramadan.

The initiative, named “Sundown Spots”, will run from 25-27 April in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

It comes as a survey commissioned by the courier service found that less than half (48 per cent) of Muslims feel that their company takes some measures to support them during Ramadan.

When asked about what kind of initiatives would be most appreciated during the month, most people said they would benefit from more flexibility (56 per cent), an earlier finish (55 per cent) and being able to work from home (45 per cent).

More than a third of respondents (41 per cent) said they would like more frequent breaks throughout the day, while 35 per cent said they would prefer a later start time.

Big Zuu has created a signature dish for one restaurant in London (Uber Eats)

Positively, almost half of those surveyed said they feel their colleagues have a good understanding of Ramadan, and that they have enjoyed fasting with non-Muslim peers.

As Ramadan draws to an end – Muslims will enter the last week of fasting this week – Sundown Spots will offer drivers the choice of opening their fasts with either a complimentary dine-in meal at selected restaurants or a free takeaway.

The initiative is open to all food delivery couriers, regardless of which service they deliver with.

In London, the company has partnered with Ayam Zaman in Sheperd’s Bush, which serves a Middle Eastern menu. The initiative is running here through 25-27 April.

In Birmingham and Manchester, drivers can dine at MyLahore, a chain of restaurants serving a fusion of British and South Asian food.

Diners in Manchester can take up the offer on 26 April, while it will be available to those in Birmingham on 27 April.

Uber Eats has also collaborated with BAFTA-nominated Muslim chef Zuhair Hassan, known to most as Big Zuu, to create a signature dish for Ayam Zaman. “Big Zuu’s Big Grill” includes a selection of grilled meats, served with chips, salad and bread.

Story continues

“It’s so important that Muslims are represented and feel seen and heard in modern Britain, not least during the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, so it’s great to be able to highlight the fantastic food our culture has to offer,” Hassan commented.

He added: “For me, Ramadan is a time to reset and reflect. Iftar is my favourite part of Ramadan, it feels like a pinnacle moment…you take a step back, realise where you are now, and where you’re meant to be heading.”

Hassan said he is looking forward to forward to Eid Al-Fitr, the Muslim celebration which marks the end of Ramadan.

“When it’s time to celebrate Eid, for me that’s also centred around food – a nice dinner, surrounded by my closest friends or family,” he said.

Charity is especially important to Muslims during the month of Ramadan, with the UK Charity Commission estimating that Muslims donated £100 million in 2016.

Uber Eats said it will donate a meal to charity for every Halal meal ordered through its app this month and is providing a 50 per cent discount using the code SUNDOWN50 for all grocery orders placed throughout Ramadan.